OITNB's Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, & Samira Wiley Glam Up for NAACP Image Awards 2018

Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, and Samira Wiley are all glammed up for the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

Danielle was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Orange Is the New Black while Samira, who used to star on the Netflix series, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Also in attendance were Samira‘s wife Lauren Morelli, a writer on Orange.

Brother and sister Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell walked the carpet together and other stars at the show included Sonequa Martin-Green, Rutina Wesley, and Bianca Lawson.

FYI: Danielle is wearing a Michael Costello dress, Shoes of Prey shoes, Lane Bryant underpinnings, an Amanda Pearl clutch and jewelry, and Samira 13 jewelry. Samira is wearing a Romona Keveza dress, Marli New York diamond earrings and ring, and a Dvani black diamond bracelet. Sonequa is wearing a Dior dress. Bianca is wearing a Needle & Thread dress.