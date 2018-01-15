Poldark's Gabriella Wilde Talks Changing Her Name From Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde is on the cover of Marie Claire UK‘s February 2018 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress and model had to share with the mag:

On changing her name from Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe to Gabriella Wilde: “I think any actress wanted to be able to walk into a casting director’s office and be seen as who they are, rather than there being any preconceived ideas as to who they were before. Changing my name afforded me some of that… it felt like I could just drop the baggage and be who I am.”

On getting pregnant just before starting Poldark: “I told them early on, I was only a matter of weeks pregnant. I wanted to be up front, as I saw no reason why I couldn’t still do it… It was lovely to show people that I was just as capable of getting the job done. But yeah… it was tiring.”

