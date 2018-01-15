Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 6:00 pm

Poldark's Gabriella Wilde Talks Changing Her Name From Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

Poldark's Gabriella Wilde Talks Changing Her Name From Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde is on the cover of Marie Claire UK‘s February 2018 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress and model had to share with the mag:

On changing her name from Gabriella Zanna Vanessa Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe to Gabriella Wilde: “I think any actress wanted to be able to walk into a casting director’s office and be seen as who they are, rather than there being any preconceived ideas as to who they were before. Changing my name afforded me some of that… it felt like I could just drop the baggage and be who I am.”

On getting pregnant just before starting Poldark: “I told them early on, I was only a matter of weeks pregnant. I wanted to be up front, as I saw no reason why I couldn’t still do it… It was lovely to show people that I was just as capable of getting the job done. But yeah… it was tiring.”

To read the feature in full, see the February issue of MarieClaire.co.uk, out now.
Just Jared on Facebook
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 01
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 02
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 03
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 04
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 05
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 06
gabriella wilde marie claire uk 07

Credit: Marie Claire UK / Kate Davis-Macleod
Posted to: Gabriella Wilde, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr