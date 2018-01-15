Sienna Miller Looks Cute While Catching a Cab in NYC!

Sienna Miller looks cute while catching a cab!

The 36-year-old The Lost City of Z actress was spotted grabbing a taxi on Friday (January 12) in New York City.

Sienna was all smiles as she hailed her ride, sporting a long green coat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Sienna is one of the many women who have teamed up to join the Time’s Up movement.

“I signed this letter of solidarity to stand with women across every industry in saying: #TIMESUP,” she wrote on Instagram.