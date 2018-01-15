Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 5:00 pm

Simone Biles Alleges She Was Sexually Abused by Dr Larry Nassar

Simone Biles Alleges She Was Sexually Abused by Dr Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles just bravely came forward as a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams,” Simone, 20, wrote in a lengthy note on Twitter. “I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

“For too long I have asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others,” she continued.

McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas previously came forward with stories of Nassar‘s abuse. He was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Simone Biles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Shelby

    Preying on kids. Unforgivable. Scum of the earth. When I say kids. I mean any girl under 21.

    I hope this helps her put it behind her. Don’t let the scum affect your life.

  • duh!

    good for Simone for speaking up, its going to help alot of girls

  • 777

    This guy deserves the shot.