Simone Biles Alleges She Was Sexually Abused by Dr Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles just bravely came forward as a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams,” Simone, 20, wrote in a lengthy note on Twitter. “I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

“For too long I have asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others,” she continued.

McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas previously came forward with stories of Nassar‘s abuse. He was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.