Sterling K. Brown, Tessa Thompson, & More Step Out for NAACP Image Awards 2018

Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe walk the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Award Show at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday (January 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

Also walking the red carpet was Creed and Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson.

In addition, other attendees included Insecure‘s Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji, Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin, The Handmaid’s Tale Samira Wiley with wife Lauren Morelli, Stranger Things‘ Susan Kelechi Watson and Lonnie Chavis, The Real‘s Jeannie Mai, The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, Get Out‘s Jordan Peele, Black-ish‘s Marsai Martin, The Mayor‘s Yvette Nicole Brown, and Scandal‘s Joe Morton.

That evening, Jay, Marsai, Jordan, Joe and more were honored with awards at the presentation. Congrats!

Click inside for the full list of winners…

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

“The New Edition Story ” (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Real” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“The Manns” (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin – “News One Now” (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

Outstanding New Artist

SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Album

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Annotated African American Folktales” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Editor),Maria Tatar (Editor), (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies” – Dick Gregory (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (Author), (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography / Autobiography

“Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By), (The New Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting our Sacred Dreams ” – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By), (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Incendiary Art: Poems” – Patricia Smith (Author), (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History ” – Vashti Harrison (Author), (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth / Teens

“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” – Rita Williams-Garcia, (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator), (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“STEP” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois – “Claws” – Batsh*t (TNT)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – “The New Edition Story ” – Part 2 (BET)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – “`black-ish” – Juneteenth (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin – “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes – “The Defiant Ones” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Tiffany Haddish – “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)