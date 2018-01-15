Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Says Shaving Her Head Was 'So Empowering'

Millie Bobby Brown shaved her head to play the role of Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things and she calls the moment she buzzed her hair off the most empowering moment of her life.

“i miss my shaved head,” Millie, 13, tweeted on Sunday (January 14). “shaving your head is so empowering. You don’t need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too x.”

Millie then shared a video of getting her hair buzzed and said, “The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire.”
Photos: Courtesy of Netflix
