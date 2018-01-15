Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:45 am

Tiffany Haddish Lands Groupon Gig, Super Bowl Ad From Hilarious Swamp Tour Story!

Tiffany Haddish Lands Groupon Gig, Super Bowl Ad From Hilarious Swamp Tour Story!

You may remember, months ago while on her press tour for Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish told a hilarious story to Jimmy Kimmel about buying a Groupon and going on a swamp tour with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Well now, Tiffany has teamed up with Groupon and will film a series of ads, including a Super Bowl commercial, THR reports. This will be Groupon’s first Super Bowl ad in 7 years.

We’ll post the Super Bowl commercial on Just Jared when it becomes available!

Watch Tiffany make her big announcement about the partnership below…
Photos: Getty
