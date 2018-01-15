Tiffany Haddish Lands Groupon Gig, Super Bowl Ad From Hilarious Swamp Tour Story!

You may remember, months ago while on her press tour for Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish told a hilarious story to Jimmy Kimmel about buying a Groupon and going on a swamp tour with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Well now, Tiffany has teamed up with Groupon and will film a series of ads, including a Super Bowl commercial, THR reports. This will be Groupon’s first Super Bowl ad in 7 years.

Watch Tiffany make her big announcement about the partnership below…