Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 12:07 am

Tom Cruise Films 'Mission Impossible 6' High in the Sky in London!

Tom Cruise Films 'Mission Impossible 6' High in the Sky in London!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane – no, it’s Tom Cruise!

The 55-year-old actor was spotted filming the newest Mission Impossible high in the sky on top of Blackfriars Station on Sunday (January 14) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Cruise

Tom‘s filming actually led to some traffic jams on the streets below in London. Still, he thrilled the fans waiting down below with a smile and a wave!

M:I 6 – Mission Impossible – the sixth film in the franchise – is set to land in theaters in July.

50+ pictures of Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 01
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 02
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 03
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 04
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 05
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 06
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 07
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 08
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 09
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 10
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 11
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 12
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 13
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 14
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 15
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 16
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 17
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 18
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 19
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 20
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 21
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 22
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 23
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 24
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 25
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 26
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 27
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 28
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 29
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 30
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 31
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 32
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 33
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 34
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 35
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 36
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 37
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 38
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 39
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 40
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 41
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 42
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 43
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 44
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 45
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 46
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 47
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 48
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 49
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 50
tom cruise mission impossible 6 2018 51

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr