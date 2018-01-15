Tracee Ellis Ross & Issa Rae Bring the Sparkles to NAACP Image Awards 2018!

Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae walk the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The ladies both stunned in sparkles for the annual event.

Also in attendance were Issa‘s Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji, The Carmichael Show‘s Loretta Devine, Claws‘ Niecy Nash, and The Mayor‘s Yvette Nicole Brown.

Tracee, Issa, Loretta, and Niecy are all nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series while Yvette was up for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and Yvonne was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Issa is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.