Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor!

The third rose ceremony during Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor just happened and more women were sent home.

TOP 15 REVEALED: These ladies remain on the show!

Arie went on two group dates this week and one date that was a one-on-one. The woman who went on the one-on-one was sent home after the date and another woman was sent home during the cocktail party after Arie told her that he didn’t want to give her a kiss.

One more woman was sent home during the rose ceremony.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was eliminated this week…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr