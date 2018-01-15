Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor!

The third rose ceremony during Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor just happened and more women were sent home.

TOP 15 REVEALED: These ladies remain on the show!

Arie went on two group dates this week and one date that was a one-on-one. The woman who went on the one-on-one was sent home after the date and another woman was sent home during the cocktail party after Arie told her that he didn’t want to give her a kiss.

One more woman was sent home during the rose ceremony.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was eliminated this week…