Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 1:56 am

Will Smith Gets Mobbed By Fans in Sydney!

Will Smith Gets Mobbed By Fans in Sydney!

Will Smith is most definitely welcome in Australia!

The 49-year-old Bright star was happily mobbed by fans on Monday (January 15) in Sydney, Australia.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor took time taking pictures, signing autographs and chatting with fans as he moved through the crowd.

Will appeared on Sunrise to be interviewed about his hit Netflix sci-fi fantasy film, and fans waited for him outside of the studio.

One day before, Will suited up to climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
