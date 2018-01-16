Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:37 pm

Adriana Lima & Karolina Kurkova Have a Glamorous Geneva Day with IWC

Adriana Lima & Karolina Kurkova Have a Glamorous Geneva Day with IWC

Adriana Lima stuns in a black dress while posing for photos at the IWC Schaffhausen Gala on Tuesday (January 16) at Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 36-year-old model was joined at the event by her friend and fellow model Karolina Kurkova, 33.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Earlier in the day, the ladies met up while stopping by the IWC booth to celebrate the Maison’s 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection.

Also in attendance at the events was Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel.

FYI: Adriana is wearing a Djaba Diassamidze dress and Olgana Paris shoes at the gala. She is wearing a Sportmax dress, an Albino Teodoro coat, and Schutz shoes at the daytime event.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Dev Patel, Karolina Kurkova

