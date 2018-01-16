Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Do Date Night at Madeo

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made a rare appearance out together for a date night!

The 29-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor stopped by Madeo restaurant on Monday evening (January 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. Alicia and Michael both walked inside the restaurant separately.

The couple got married back in October! If you missed it, you can see the photos of their wedding rings.

