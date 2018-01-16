Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 8:46 am

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Do Date Night at Madeo

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Do Date Night at Madeo

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender made a rare appearance out together for a date night!

The 29-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor stopped by Madeo restaurant on Monday evening (January 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. Alicia and Michael both walked inside the restaurant separately.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander

The couple got married back in October! If you missed it, you can see the photos of their wedding rings.

Check out the brand new photos of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender out to dinner…
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 01
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 02
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 03
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 04
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 05
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 06
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 07
alicia vikander michael fassbender dinner date madeo 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
