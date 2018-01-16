Andra Day & Common 'Stand Up' at NAACP Image Awards 2018

Andra Day and Common pose for a photo after performing together at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The two stars performed their song “Stand Up for Something” from the movie Marshall, which got them nominated for two awards – Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration.

Also in attendance were singers Lil Mama and LeToya Luckett, as well as the stars of The Real – Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai – who won the award for Outstanding Talk Series. The four co-hosts also hosted the non-televised awards ceremony on Sunday night.

FYI: Andra is wearing a Giorgio Armani dress and Christian Louboutin shoes on the carpet. Jeannie is wearing a Styland suit, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Kilian clutch, and AS29 jewelry.

