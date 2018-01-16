'Black Panther' Star Danai Gurira Strikes a Pose for 'Rogue'!

Danai Gurira looks fierce on the cover of Rogue Magazine‘s Winter issue, out on newsstands on January 15.

The 39-year-old The Walking Dead actress has a major month ahead of her with the upcoming highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Black Panther, in which she plays the part of Okoye, a Wakandan and traditionalist from the Border Tribe who is the head of the Dora Milaje.

And that’s not the only time she’ll be filling the role this year: Danai is also set to appear as Okoye in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which is due in theaters on May 4.

