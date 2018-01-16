Bradley Cooper Joins Fellow IWC Ambassador Cate Blanchett at a Gala in Switzerland

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett look like a million bucks at the IWC Schaffhausen Gala on Tuesday (January 16) at Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event celebrated the Maison’s 150th anniversary and the launch of its Jubilee Collection.

Bradley is the brand’s newest global ambassador, joining stars like Cate and James Marsden, who was also in attendance. Earlier in the day, the stars attended a daytime event to kick off the celebrations.

FYI: Cate is wearing a Preen dress. Bradley is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes at the gala.