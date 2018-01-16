Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:02 pm

Chloe Moretz is All Smiles at Lunch in Beverly Hills

Chloe Moretz chats with a friend as grab lunch to go from French restaurant Petrossian on Sunday afternoon (January 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress kept things cool in a black and gray shirt, black jeans, and sunglasses as she enjoyed her quiet weekend outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

Earlier in the weekend, Chloe was spotted grabbing a sushi dinner with one of her friends in Los Angeles.

ICYMI, Chloe recently rang in 2018 with her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham in London!
