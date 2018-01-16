Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 8:37 pm

Chris Hemsworth Premieres '12 Strong' with Wife & Co-star Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth Premieres '12 Strong' with Wife & Co-star Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky make such a hot couple on the red carpet at their movie 12 Strong on Tuesday (January 16) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The married couple plays a married couple in the movie, in theaters this Friday!

12 Strong is about a U.S. Special Forces team, lead by Chris‘ character Mitch Nelson, chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission.

Also starring in the movie are Michael Shannon, Geoff Stults, Trevante Rhodes, and more!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 01
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 02
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 03
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 04
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 05
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 06
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 07
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 08
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 09
chris hemsworth premieres 12 strong with elsa pataky 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr