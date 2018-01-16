Chris Hemsworth Premieres '12 Strong' with Wife & Co-star Elsa Pataky!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky make such a hot couple on the red carpet at their movie 12 Strong on Tuesday (January 16) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The married couple plays a married couple in the movie, in theaters this Friday!

12 Strong is about a U.S. Special Forces team, lead by Chris‘ character Mitch Nelson, chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission.

Also starring in the movie are Michael Shannon, Geoff Stults, Trevante Rhodes, and more!