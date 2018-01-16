Chrissy Teigen Offers to Pay McKayla Maroney's Fine if She Speaks at Larry Nassar's Sentencing Hearing

Chrissy Teigen isn’t satisfied with watching McKayla Maroney stay silent about her own allegation of molestation against former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who has already plead guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old model tweeted her discontent with a headline on Tuesday (January 16) concerning the 22-year-old retired Olympic gymnast.

“Revealed: McKayla Maroney faces $100K fine if she speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing after USA Gymnastics made her sign an NDA ordering her to stay quiet about abuse as part of her $1.25M settlement,” the Daily Mail headline reads.

“The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” Chrissy wrote.

See her tweet below.