Courtney Eaton & Maia Mitchell Have a Girls' Night Out at Just Jared's 'Love, Simon' Screening!

Courtney Eaton and Maia Mitchell hit the red carpet while attending JustJared.com‘s special screening of Love, Simon on Sunday night (January 14) at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Maia was joined at the event by her The Fosters co-star Cierra Ramirez and friend Emma Kenney, who stars on Shameless and will soon be seen on the Roseanne revival.

Also in attendance were Life in Pieces‘ Hunter King and former Bratz actress Skyler Shaye.

The screening was attended by the film’s star Nick Robinson and director Greg Berlanti, who participated in a Q&A moderated by our editor-in-chief Jared Eng. The film hits theaters on March 16 and is one of the few major studio films to ever feature a gay character in the lead role.