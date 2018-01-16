Dakota Johnson Picks Up Coffee After Leaving Chris Martin's House!

Dakota Johnson is grabbing some groceries before heading home!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted at the Pavillions Mall Malibu on Tuesday (January 16) in Malibu, Calif.

Dakota left rumored new flame Chris Martin‘s house in the morning to go pick up the papers and a bag of grounded coffee at the Pavillions Mall.

The two were spotted getting cuddly together on the beach on Sunday (January 14), as well as acting flirty during a date night over the weekend. Seems like things are heating up!