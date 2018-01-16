Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 6:59 pm

Dakota Johnson Picks Up Coffee After Leaving Chris Martin's House!

Dakota Johnson is grabbing some groceries before heading home!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted at the Pavillions Mall Malibu on Tuesday (January 16) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota left rumored new flame Chris Martin‘s house in the morning to go pick up the papers and a bag of grounded coffee at the Pavillions Mall.

The two were spotted getting cuddly together on the beach on Sunday (January 14), as well as acting flirty during a date night over the weekend. Seems like things are heating up!
dakota johnson chris martin house coffee 01
dakota johnson chris martin house coffee 02
dakota johnson chris martin house coffee 03
dakota johnson chris martin house coffee 04
dakota johnson chris martin house coffee 05

Photos: BACKGRID
  • sally

    It’s going to be a long relationship. We’re going to hear about it everyday

    Doesn’t FS Freed come out next month?

  • Mercyneal

    She can’t act. And I hate Martin’s earrings. Case closed.

  • Denise Maerz Ellinger Jacabacc

    I can’t stand Chris he is a dog, I think he uses every woman since he can’t win Gwyneth back and poor Dakota has this asshat chasing her. Hopefully all it is the Universal PR crap not to link her with co star Jamie Dornan so when he finally divorces his albatross of a wife, Dakota won’t be blamed.