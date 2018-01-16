Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Dakota Johnson Reveals What She Learned About Herself From Starring in 'Fifty Shades'

Dakota Johnson looks absolutely stunning in Allure‘s February 2018 “New Naked” issue, on newsstands January 23.

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On what starring in the Fifty Shades franchise has taught her: “Fundamentally, I’m open and warm. At my core, I’m a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary. Throughout this entire experience, I’ve learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions and I can still protect myself. I can still be vulnerable and strong. It’s a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me. That’s what I’m grateful for.”

On finding solace in her work: “I don’t know how to explain it in a way that doesn’t sound hokey, but when I’m on a project, I’m on it for a certain reason, and I’m involved with the people for a reason, and it’s always some sort of weird marriage to something that’s happening in my life, or the character has some connection to something that’s going on [in my life].”

On her close working relationship with acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, who cast her in his 2015 film A Bigger Splash: “We talk almost every day. It’s constantly creating and thinking of what we’re going to do next, how we’re going to evolve…what’s the next thing we’re going to try to accomplish?”

For more from Dakota, visit Allure.com.
dakota johnson allure february 01
dakota johnson allure february 02
dakota johnson allure february 03
dakota johnson allure february 04
dakota johnson allure february 05
dakota johnson allure february 06
dakota johnson allure february 07

Credit: Petra Collins for Allure
