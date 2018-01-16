Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 10:41 pm

Eddie Redmayne is Heading to Paris in New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Images!

Eddie Redmayne is Heading to Paris in New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Images!

We’re getting closer to the release of the Fantastic Beasts sequel!

A couple new photos were released for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and you can check them out here!

The new photos feature Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Eddie Redmayne (Newt) looking like they’re up to no good!

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

You can check out the last batch of Fantastic Beasts photos here!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on November 16, 2018.
eddie redmayne is heading to paris in new fantastic beasts images 01
eddie redmayne is heading to paris in new fantastic beasts images 02

Photos: Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston

