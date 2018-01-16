Freddie Highmore Revisits His Adorable Appearance on Ellen DeGeneres at Age 12 - Watch!

Freddie Highmore is taking a look back!

The 25-year-old The Good Doctor star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (January 16).

Ellen and Freddie reminisced about the actor’s last appearance on the talk show when he was just 12 years old. During that appearance, Freddie showed off his unique skill: playing two recorders at the same time with his nose.

Freddie also showed off his Arabic skills while trying to each Ellen a phrase, and discussed his current role on his hit medical drama. He also calls on the people of Kansas to join the rest of the country to tune into the show!

Watch below.



Freddie Highmore on the Nasal Party Trick He Retired