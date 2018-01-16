Gerard Butler Reveals He Ate A Cannabis Cookie at Barbra Streisand Concert!

Gerard Butler suited up to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (January 15) and revealed he once ate a cannabis cookie at a Barbra Streisand concert.

“I was at her concert and a friend gave me a bite of a cookie,” the 48-year-old actor told Jimmy Kimmel. “It turned out it was a little bit of a hash cookie, and I hadn’t really had hash cookies. And I got sooooo stoned.”

“I was trying to get away cuz I don’t know what to say cuz I’m STONED,” Gerard added about trying to avoid running into Barbra backstage.

Gerard also talks about working with 50 Cent on his new film Den of Thieves and going to a Duran Duran concert with Matthew McConaughey.



Gerard Butler on Being Besties with Barbra Streisand

Gerard Butler on ‘Den of Thieves’