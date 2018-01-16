Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Here's an Update on 'Enchanted' Sequel 'Disenchanted'!

Here's an Update on 'Enchanted' Sequel 'Disenchanted'!

We have an update on the highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted – currently titled Disenchanted!

Director Adam Shankman said, “We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I’m super happy with. Then gotta get the music written.”

“The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it,” Adam added (via EW). “It’s about Giselle 10 years later going, ‘What is happily ever after?’”

The film has been in the works for years after the 2007 hit debuted. Amy Adams will be returning as her character, Giselle, and it’s rumored that Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden will also be returning.

