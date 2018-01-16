Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 11:09 am

Is January Jones Dating The Bachelor's Nick Viall?

There’s a rumor spreading that Mad Men actress January Jones might be dating Nick Viall, who starred on The Bachelor last season.

“They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on ‘The Late [Late] Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since,” Page Six reported. You can watch her appearance from The Late Late Show below, where January admits Nick did reach out to her.

The publication also reports that Nick attended January‘s 40th birthday celebration over the weekend in Los Angeles. In addition, fans have noticed that January left a heart emoji comment on Nick‘s Instagram earlier this month – see a screen shot below!

Nick, 37, and his Bachelor winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, split earlier this year.

So far, no official word from either of their reps, so perhaps they’re just good friends.
