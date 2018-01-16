J.J. Abrams Planning Return to TV with New Space Drama Series

It looks like J.J. Abrams has a new project in the works!

The 51-year-old Star Wars: The Force Awakens director is shopping around a new space drama series to several different networks including Apple and HBO, THR reports.

According to the site, the untitled show follows “a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up transporting to another land amid a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world.”

This would be the first series J.J. has created since 2008′s Fringe.

J.J. currently serves as executive producer on HBO’s Westworld, and is writing and directing the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to be released in 2019.