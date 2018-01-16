Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 8:27 pm

J.J. Abrams Planning Return to TV with New Space Drama Series

J.J. Abrams Planning Return to TV with New Space Drama Series

It looks like J.J. Abrams has a new project in the works!

The 51-year-old Star Wars: The Force Awakens director is shopping around a new space drama series to several different networks including Apple and HBO, THR reports.

According to the site, the untitled show follows “a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up transporting to another land amid a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world.”

This would be the first series J.J. has created since 2008′s Fringe.

J.J. currently serves as executive producer on HBO’s Westworld, and is writing and directing the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to be released in 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: JJ Abrams, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr