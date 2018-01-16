Tue, 16 January 2018 at 10:55 am
Jamie Lynn Sigler Welcomes Baby Boy with Cutter Dykstra - Find Out His Name!
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra have just welcomed a baby boy!
“He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give. Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock,” Jamie-Lynn posted on her Instagram on Tuesday (January 16).
The couple are also parents to a four-year-old son named Beau. Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful addition!
See his first photos below…
