Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 10:55 am

Jamie Lynn Sigler Welcomes Baby Boy with Cutter Dykstra - Find Out His Name!

Jamie Lynn Sigler Welcomes Baby Boy with Cutter Dykstra - Find Out His Name!

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra have just welcomed a baby boy!

“He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give. Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock,” Jamie-Lynn posted on her Instagram on Tuesday (January 16).

The couple are also parents to a four-year-old son named Beau. Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful addition!

See his first photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Cutter Dykstra, Jack Dykstra, Jamie Lynn Sigler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr