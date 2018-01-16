Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:45 am

Jane Fonda's Response to This Facelift Joke Is Perfect

You may remember, several months back, Jane Fonda had an awkward interview with the Today show’s Megyn Kelly where she kept being questioned about past plastic surgery.

Well, Jane made a return to the Today show on Tuesday (January 16) with her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin. This time, they did their interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?” Hoda said, to which Jane responded, “Sometimes.”

“How long have you guys known each other?” Hoda asked, to which Lily joked, “Oh, my gosh…I think before your first facelift!”

“Never mind! Never mind!” Jane said in reaction. “We don’t need to hear that!”

Then Jane asked Lily, “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”
