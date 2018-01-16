Jane Fonda's Response to This Facelift Joke Is Perfect

You may remember, several months back, Jane Fonda had an awkward interview with the Today show’s Megyn Kelly where she kept being questioned about past plastic surgery.

Well, Jane made a return to the Today show on Tuesday (January 16) with her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin. This time, they did their interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?” Hoda said, to which Jane responded, “Sometimes.”

“How long have you guys known each other?” Hoda asked, to which Lily joked, “Oh, my gosh…I think before your first facelift!”

“Never mind! Never mind!” Jane said in reaction. “We don’t need to hear that!”

Then Jane asked Lily, “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”