Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Grab Lunch in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed the day together, relaxing in Miami, Florida!
The 48-year-old entertainer and 42-year-old retired MLB star grabbed lunch with a group of friends on Monday (January 15).
If you didn’t know, Jennifer is guest starring on Will & Grace this season! You can take a look at her on set in this first look picture if you missed it!
