Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:58 am

Johnny Depp Joins Bono & More at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Concert in Dublin!

Johnny Depp Joins Bono & More at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Concert in Dublin!

Johnny Depp kneels down to pose for a photograph with Shane MacGowan backstage at his 60th Birthday Concert held at the National Concert Hall on Monday (January 15) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 54-year-old actor was joined by U2‘s Bono, Sinead O’Connor, Bobby Gillespie, John Sheehan, Glen Hensard, Lisa O’Neill, Nick Cave and more at the event celebrating the former Pogues singer.

Shane also got a Life Time Award from The Irish President, Michael D. Higgins.

Johnny hit the stage alongside Bono and Sheehan to perform “Rainy Night In Soho” while Sinead, Bobby, John, Glen and Lisa did “Fairytale Of New York” and Nick Cave and Shane closed with “Summer In Siam.”
Credit: Mark Doyle; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bono, Johnny Depp, Shane MacGowan

