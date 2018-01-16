Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 4:49 pm

Kanye West Heads Back to Work After the Birth of His Third Child With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West just welcomed a third child to the world via surrogate, and he’s already getting back to work!

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper was spotted heading to his office on Tuesday (January 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kanye flashed a peace sign to photographers while entering the building.

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian‘s third child, their second daughter together, arrived via surrogate on Monday (January 15).

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim posted.
