Kanye West Heads Back to Work After the Birth of His Third Child With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West just welcomed a third child to the world via surrogate, and he’s already getting back to work!

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper was spotted heading to his office on Tuesday (January 16) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kanye flashed a peace sign to photographers while entering the building.

Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian‘s third child, their second daughter together, arrived via surrogate on Monday (January 15).

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim posted.