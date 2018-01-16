Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 4:07 pm

Katy Perry Says It's Better to Be Real Than Relevant in New Katy Kat Gloss Ad!

Katy Perry Says It's Better to Be Real Than Relevant in New Katy Kat Gloss Ad!

Katy Perry is playing a game of “This or That” while announcing her new Covergirl line of lip gloss!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

The 33-year-old Witness superstar unveiled her latest collaboration on her social media on Tuesday (January 16), along with a teaser video.

“Is it better to be real or relevant?” she’s asked in the video. “Real,” she answers back.

“KITTENS! #KatyKatGloss 💄my NEW line w/ @COVERGIRL is HERE! This isn’t that 90s gloss that ur hair would get stuck in. It’s rich & moisturizing for GLAM ☀️ or 🌙✨ all packaged up in a 🐱kitty🐱 cap! Collect all 12 shades @ultabeauty now & LMK your favs!” she captioned the announcement video.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @katyperry
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    ironic, seeing as how she’s neither

  • spaceman

    Katy makeup is just to much anymore. Over done.

  • ShellBell

    She is neither real or relevant, the over the top way she tried to promote the album proved that and even with all the extra crap she pulled, something no one else needed to do with their releases last year, it still did flopped.