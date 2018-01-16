Katy Perry Says It's Better to Be Real Than Relevant in New Katy Kat Gloss Ad!

Katy Perry is playing a game of “This or That” while announcing her new Covergirl line of lip gloss!

The 33-year-old Witness superstar unveiled her latest collaboration on her social media on Tuesday (January 16), along with a teaser video.

“Is it better to be real or relevant?” she’s asked in the video. “Real,” she answers back.

“KITTENS! #KatyKatGloss 💄my NEW line w/ @COVERGIRL is HERE! This isn’t that 90s gloss that ur hair would get stuck in. It’s rich & moisturizing for GLAM ☀️ or 🌙✨ all packaged up in a 🐱kitty🐱 cap! Collect all 12 shades @ultabeauty now & LMK your favs!” she captioned the announcement video.

