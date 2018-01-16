Kristen Bell & Susan Sarandon Offer to Chip in for McKayla Maroney's Potential $100,000 Fine

Chrissy Teigen received a ton of praise today (January 16) for offering to pay the potential $100,000 fine that McKayla Maroney faces if she testifies against accused abuser Larry Nassar at his sentencing hearing.

Now, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, and Fremulon Insurance pension fund monitor Ken Tremendous have offered to chip in to split the fine with Chrissy.

“I’ll split it with you,” Ken wrote while quoting Chrissy‘s original tweet offering to pay the fine. Kristen added, “I’ll 1/3 it with you guys,” which led to Susan saying, “I’ll 1/4 it with you guys.”

McKayla faces the massive fine if she speaks in court as she signed an NDA that ordered her to stay quiet when she accepted a reported $1.25 million in a settlement from USA Gymnastics.