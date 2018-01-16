Kylie Minogue Releases 'Golden' Track Listing - See the Song Titles!

Kylie Minogue is dropping hints about her upcoming album!

The “All The Lovers” pop superstar just unveiled the track listing for her forthcoming album Golden on her social media on Tuesday (January 16), and her fans could not be more thrilled to hear what’s next!

“I am SUPER excited to share with you the track listing for #GOLDEN 💫✨🌟 More details coming very very soon… 👀,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Though the album doesn’t have a release date yet, the album’s lead single, “Dancing,” will be released on Friday (January 19). Check out the track list below!

1. “Dancing”

2. “Stop Me From Falling”

3. “Golden”

4. “A Lifetime to Repair”

5. “Sincerely Yours”

6. “One Last Kiss”

7. “Live a Little”

8. “Shelby ’68″

9. “Radio On”

10. “Love”

11. “Raining Glitter”

12. “Music’s Too Sad Without You”