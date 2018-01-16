'Love, Simon' Premieres Official Trailer & First Single From Soundtrack by Bleachers - Watch & Listen Now!

Love, Simon just released an official trailer, as well as the first single from the upcoming accompanying soundtrack, on Tuesday (January 16).

The forthcoming teenage drama co-stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale.

Here’s a plot summary: everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier (Robinson) it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

The Love, Simon soundtrack was executive produced by Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, and will be released on March 16. The lead single, “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song” by Bleachers, was also released on Tuesday (January 16).

Watch the trailer, check out the soundtrack track listing, and listen to “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” below. You can also download the song on iTunes.

Love, Simon Soundtrack Track Listing

1. Bleachers – “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

2. Bleachers – “Rollercoaster

3. Jack Antonoff & MØ – “Never Fall In Love”

4. Troye Sivan – “Strawberries & Cigarettes”

5. Amy Shark – “Sink In”

6. Khalid & Normani – “Love Lies”

7. Brenton Wood – “The Oogum Boogum Song”

8. The 1975 – “Love Me”

9. Whitney Houston – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

10. Jackson 5 – “Someday At Christmas”

11. Haerts – “Wings”

12. Bleachers – “Keeping A Secret”

13. Bleachers – “Wild Heart”