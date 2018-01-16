Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:18 pm

Matt Damon Supports His BFF Chris Hemsworth at '12 Strong' Premiere!

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana walk the red carpet at the premiere of their friend Chris Hemsworth‘s new movie 12 Strong on Tuesday (January 16) in New York City.

Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky also stars in the film! The two couples have been best friends for several years now.

Earlier in the day, Matt joined his Water.org co-founder Garry White and Stella Artois VP Harry Lewis to encourage Americans to “Make Your Super Bowl Party Matter” by stocking up on Stella Artois for the big game. Every purchase of a Stella Artois 12-pack helps Water.org provide 12 months of clean water to one person in the developing world.
Photos: Getty, Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Luciana Damon, Matt Damon

