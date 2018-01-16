Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 11:27 am

Melissa Benoist Addresses 'Supergirl' Producer Andrew Kreisberg Firing: 'That Was A Major Disappointment'

Melissa Benoist Addresses 'Supergirl' Producer Andrew Kreisberg Firing: 'That Was A Major Disappointment'

Melissa Benoist has addressed how the firing of Supergirl producer Andrew Kreisberg has affected the series, following his sexual harassment allegations.

“That was a major disappointment, and the irony was not lost on me,” the 29-year-old actress expressed (via People) while speaking at the panel for her new mini-series Waco during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

“I have to say that the way our show has recovered as a cast and a crew together, we have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of and there are a lot of amazing men that work on our show, and we have a lot of amazing women that are in powerful positions on our show as well,” Melissa added. “Now one of our co-showrunners is a female, [Jessica Queller], and the executive producer Sarah Schechter. We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space.”

Melissa was joined at the panel by her co-stars Taylor Kitsch, Paul Sparks, Andrea Riseborough, Julia Garner and Rory Culkin.

Also attending a panel for their series Yellowstone were Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 01
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 02
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 03
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 04
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 05
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 06
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 07
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 08
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 09
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 10
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 11
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 12
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 13
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 14
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 15
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 16
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 17
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 18
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 19
melissa benoist addresses supergirl producer andrew kreisberg firing 20

Credit: Phillip Faraone, Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Winter TCA Tour, Andrea Riseborough, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Julia Garner, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Rory Culkin, Taylor Kitsch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr