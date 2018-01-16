Melissa Benoist Addresses 'Supergirl' Producer Andrew Kreisberg Firing: 'That Was A Major Disappointment'

Melissa Benoist has addressed how the firing of Supergirl producer Andrew Kreisberg has affected the series, following his sexual harassment allegations.

“That was a major disappointment, and the irony was not lost on me,” the 29-year-old actress expressed (via People) while speaking at the panel for her new mini-series Waco during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

“I have to say that the way our show has recovered as a cast and a crew together, we have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of and there are a lot of amazing men that work on our show, and we have a lot of amazing women that are in powerful positions on our show as well,” Melissa added. “Now one of our co-showrunners is a female, [Jessica Queller], and the executive producer Sarah Schechter. We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space.”

Melissa was joined at the panel by her co-stars Taylor Kitsch, Paul Sparks, Andrea Riseborough, Julia Garner and Rory Culkin.

