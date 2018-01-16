Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:07 am

Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks' 'The Post' Gets Banned in Lebanon Over Steven Spielberg's Support for Israel!

Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks' 'The Post' Gets Banned in Lebanon Over Steven Spielberg's Support for Israel!

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep‘s latest film The Post has reportedly been banned in Lebanon due to director Steven Spielberg‘s ties to Israel.

The flick was presented to the Lebanese censorship board, a source told THR, but it was nixed, citing a “boycott Israel” list that includes Steven due to his Oscar-winning Holocaust film Schindler’s List (the 1993 film shot some scenes in Jerusalem).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meryl Streep

Italia Film was set to release The Post in Lebanon on Jan. 18. A spokesperson for Steven‘s Amblin Entertainment says “he cannot comment because the company has not been told officially by the Lebanese distributor that the pic will not be released there because of censorship.”

Pictured: Tom, Meryl and Steven posing for photographs together at the premiere of The Post held on Monday (January 15) in Milan, Italy
