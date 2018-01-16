Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 10:26 pm

Michael Shannon, Trevante Rhodes, & More Join Chris Hemsworth at '12 Strong' Premiere

Michael Shannon, Trevante Rhodes, & More Join Chris Hemsworth at '12 Strong' Premiere

Trevante Rhodes, Michael Shannon, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael Pena pose for a photo at the premiere of their movie 12 Strong on Tuesday (January 16) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Geoff Stults, Austin Stowell, Rob Riggle, Navid Negahban, and more.

Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky also stars in the film and they made a hot appearance together on the red carpet.

12 Strong is about a U.S. Special Forces team, lead by Chris‘ character Mitch Nelson, chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. The film hits theaters on Friday!
