Michael Shannon, Trevante Rhodes, & More Join Chris Hemsworth at '12 Strong' Premiere

Trevante Rhodes, Michael Shannon, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael Pena pose for a photo at the premiere of their movie 12 Strong on Tuesday (January 16) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Geoff Stults, Austin Stowell, Rob Riggle, Navid Negahban, and more.

Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky also stars in the film and they made a hot appearance together on the red carpet.

12 Strong is about a U.S. Special Forces team, lead by Chris‘ character Mitch Nelson, chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. The film hits theaters on Friday!