The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 5:26 pm

Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Charge Has Been Dropped

Naya Rivera‘s domestic battery charge has been dropped.

The charge against the 31-year-old Glee actress was dismissed by the Kanawha County Magistrate Court’s office in West Virginia as of Friday (January 12), according to TMZ.

The case was reportedly dropped because her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, does not wish to move forward with pressing charges.

Naya was arrested back on Thanksgiving weekend in 2017 after Ryan called the police to report her for allegedly hitting him due to a dispute over their child.

She then filed for divorce shortly thereafter.
