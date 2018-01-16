Nicole Scherzinger Meets Nick Robinson at JustJared.com's 'Love, Simon' Screening

Nicole Scherzinger poses for a photo with rising star Nick Robinson at JustJared.com‘s special screening of the movie Love, Simon on Sunday night (January 14) at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The X Factor judge watched the movie with a group of her closest friends and was incredibly moved by Nick‘s performance in the film.

Nicole stuck around after the movie to chat with Nick, his co-star Logan Miller, and director Greg Berlanti, as well as our editor-in-chief Jared Eng.

Make sure to see the movie when it hits theaters on March 16!