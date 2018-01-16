Top Stories
The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Nicole Scherzinger Meets Nick Robinson at JustJared.com's 'Love, Simon' Screening

Nicole Scherzinger Meets Nick Robinson at JustJared.com's 'Love, Simon' Screening

Nicole Scherzinger poses for a photo with rising star Nick Robinson at JustJared.com‘s special screening of the movie Love, Simon on Sunday night (January 14) at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The X Factor judge watched the movie with a group of her closest friends and was incredibly moved by Nick‘s performance in the film.

Nicole stuck around after the movie to chat with Nick, his co-star Logan Miller, and director Greg Berlanti, as well as our editor-in-chief Jared Eng.

Make sure to see the movie when it hits theaters on March 16!
