Presley Gerber & New Girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio Catch a Flight Out of LAX

Presley Gerber is joined by new girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio as they head towards their departing flight out of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old model-son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber kept things casual in an olive green hoodie and black jeans as his model girlfriend rocked short-shorts and gray sweat-jacket as they headed towards their flight out of town.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing on the beach during their Miami getaway back in December.