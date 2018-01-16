Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018

Presley Gerber & New Girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio Catch a Flight Out of LAX

Presley Gerber & New Girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio Catch a Flight Out of LAX

Presley Gerber is joined by new girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio as they head towards their departing flight out of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old model-son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber kept things casual in an olive green hoodie and black jeans as his model girlfriend rocked short-shorts and gray sweat-jacket as they headed towards their flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Presley Gerber

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing on the beach during their Miami getaway back in December.
