Tue, 16 January 2018 at 8:02 pm

Ricky Martin & Darren Criss Are in the Big Apple for 'Versace' Press!

Ricky Martin & Darren Criss Are in the Big Apple for 'Versace' Press!

Ricky Martin and Darren Criss are hard at work on promoting their upcoming FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

Ricky was seen looking dapper while arriving for an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday (January 16) in New York City. He was all bundled up at JFK Airport the day before while arriving in town.

Darren was spotted arriving at the studio for Good Morning America on Monday morning (January 15).

Make sure to watch the season premiere on Wednesday night at 10/9c on FX!
