Ryan Murphy's '911' Renewed for Season 2!

911 is coming back for another season!

The Ryan Murphy-produced Fox series was given an early second season renewal after airing only two episodes of its first season as of Tuesday (January 16), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which co-stars Peter Krause, Connie Britton and Angela Bassett, follows the work and home lives of emergency responders.

The series premiere episode that debuted earlier in January bested the return of The X-Files, and ranked as the highest-rated Big Four premiere in three months.

“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad [Falchuk] and Tim [Minear] have done it again. They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 911,” Fox execs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said.