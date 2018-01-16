The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 9:57 pm

The Chainsmokers star Alex Pall has been accused of cheating by his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward, who took to Instagram to share video proof of him kissing another woman.

Tori posted a couple of surveillance shots, but one of them was deleted and she accused Alex of reporting it to Instagram. She had captioned the pic, “Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it.”

On a surveillance clip that remained on her story, Tori said, “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”

Alex can be seen kissing the mystery woman outside a house and placing his hands on her butt.

Tori accused Alex of cheating on her multiple times in a lengthy note posted on her story.

“After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he’s remorsely [sic] cheated on me. That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched,” Tori wrote. “Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

“What he has done is everything he possibly can to stop this from coming out, from looking [like] the kind of person who does what he’s done. ‘You’re better than this.’ That’s right I am, but you’re not and if there was ever a time to hold powerful men accountable for their disgusting behavior it’s now,” she continued.

“Don’t be that guy. Don’t let your friend or brother or business partner be that guy. Basic respect for women in your life should not be such a hard standard to hold each other to,” she concluded her note. “I really appreciate all the kind messages I’ve been getting. I’m moving on with my life now with the satisfaction that I’m liberated from a horrible person and encourage anyone else in a similar position to know your worth and do the same.”

The Chainsmokers is nominated for an award at the 2018 Grammys, taking place in a week and a half.
  • Jaclyn Shortt

    This isn’t anything worth a public shaming, this is not a #MeToo movement post as she’s trying to twist it. Dude is just an asshole, move on.

  • Maria M.

    He is really ugly so I am not surprised he is using he’s 15 minutes of fame. He may not be famous forever. But no need to make your private matters public.

  • ShellBell

    It’s maybe a spur of the moment thing she will probably end up regretting but I can sorta see why she did it at the same time especially if he’s denied it to her before when asked him. I don’t get why he was so desperate for it not to get out unless you are gonna find he had another girl on the go somewhere else as well and he was scared of her finding out.