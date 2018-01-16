Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 7:48 pm

'The Flash' Will Be Directed By 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Screenwriters!

'The Flash' Will Be Directed By 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Screenwriters!

The Flash just got an exciting new update!

The upcoming movie, which will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (The Flash) from Justice League, is set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film previously had two other directors attached: Rick Famuyiwa left in October of 2016 due to “creative differences,” who followed Seth Grahame-Seth, who had written the script and was attached to direct.

John and Jonathan are known for penning comedies, including Horrible Bosses.

There is no release date set for the film just yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ezra Miller, Justice League, The Flash

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiffany Trump serves as flower girl at a friend's wedding - TMZ
  • You can buy Camila Cabello's new album for $3.50 - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what to know before watching Versace - TooFab
  • "Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood is facing backlash for comments - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sharna Burgess reveals how she refound her love for dancing after an injury - Just Jared Jr