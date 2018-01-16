'The Flash' Will Be Directed By 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Screenwriters!

The Flash just got an exciting new update!

The upcoming movie, which will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (The Flash) from Justice League, is set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film previously had two other directors attached: Rick Famuyiwa left in October of 2016 due to “creative differences,” who followed Seth Grahame-Seth, who had written the script and was attached to direct.

John and Jonathan are known for penning comedies, including Horrible Bosses.

There is no release date set for the film just yet.