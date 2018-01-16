Top Stories
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 6:54 pm

The Post's Carrie Coon & Tracy Letts Expecting First Child!

Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts are expecting their first child together, according to Us Weekly!

“It’s true!” Carrie tweeted to confirm the news.

The married couple stars in the new Steven Spielberg film The Post and Tracy also appears in Lady Bird.

Carrie, 36, and Tracy, 52, got married in 2013 after appearing together in the Broadway production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? They met while working at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, where Tracy debuted his Pulitzer Prize winning play August: Osage County.

Carrie is best known for her work on The Leftovers and Fargo.

This will be the first child for the couple.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Coon, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Tracy Letts

