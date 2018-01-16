Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 2:11 am

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Joins Mandy Moore & Others at NAACP Image Awards 2018

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Joins Mandy Moore & Others at NAACP Image Awards 2018

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson walk the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and both Sterling and Susan had acting nods, but sadly none of them won.

Anthony Anderson hosted the event and picked up an acting award for black-ish. Also in attendance were his co-star Laurence Fishburne, The Chi‘s Tiffany Boone, White FamousJay Pharoah, Detroit‘s Algee Smith, Terry Crews, Keegan-Michael Key, and Sterling‘s wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

FYI: Sterling is wearing an Isaia tuxedo, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Chopard watch and cufflinks. Mandy is wearing a Vika Gazinskaya dress. Susan is wearing a Phuong My dress, a Loriblu clutch, and Maxior jewelry. Tiffany is wearing a Ports 1961 dress, Lena Erziak shoes, a Devi Kroell bag, Noudar earrings, and a Le Vian ring.

Photos: Getty
